eDriving and Munich Reinsurance Team Up to Help Reduce Commercial Fleet Collisions by 20 Percent

eDriving and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re) announced they have teamed up to offer companies with commercial fleets a driver risk reduction program. eDriving is guaranteeing that organizations will reduce the number of collisions by at least 20 percent in the first program year or the program fees will be refunded. The risk reduction program includes eDriving’s Mentor program and Munich Re’s Smart Mobility program.

“Munich Re is helping establish new ways for fleets, brokers and insurers to explore how state-of-the-art technology-based risk management solutions can help save lives, and reduce risk and liability exposures,” said Ed Dubens, CEO and founder of eDriving. “Our new warranty offers clients and partners confidence that they will successfully reduce their fleet risk. We’ve spent more than 20 years refining our approach with some of the world’s largest fleets, and their sustained year-over-year collision performance is what gives us the conviction to offer this warranty.”

Added Mike Scrudato, senior vice president of Strategic Innovation, Munich Re, “eDriving has proven its leadership in reducing severity and frequency of fleet crashes, and we are pleased to work with eDriving to bring its warranty to commercial fleets. By targeting specific, individual driver behavior and employing telematics data collection, state-of-the-art analytics and data-driven coaching, we’re confident that this partnership will yield driver safety improvements.”

The new smartphone-based telematics program, Mentor by eDriving, leverages the company’s patented approach that combines a client’s collision, motor vehicle report (MVR) and telematics data with behavioral science and advanced, interactive micro-training all in one system to help identify and remediate risky drivers and behaviors. Mentor’s approach delivers via smartphone a solution that:

Captures harsh acceleration, braking, cornering, speeding and cellphone distractions

Performs proprietary predictive analytics fueling the FICO Safe Driving Score, after every trip and over time

Coaches drivers to safer driving through vivid personal insights, an in-app coaching playlist of short, engaging micro training (courses) tailored to each driver’s progress

Provides weekly dashboards and scorecards to drivers and managers to monitor driver progress, focusing their attention and targeted interventions on the riskiest drivers in any given week or month.

Included in this Mentor warranty package is Munich Re’s LossDetect, an automated text-mining tool that analyzes automotive claims data and recommends potential solutions to further assist in reducing auto collisions.