Elite Body Shop Solutions Launches Elite Body Shop Academy

Dave Luehr, collision repair industry expert and founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions, has announced the launch of Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Academy.

This online academy is specifically designed to offer unique and fresh educational solutions for collision industry professionals seeking a competitive advantage for their businesses. In addition to the free Elite Webinar Series the company has been hosting on its academy site since March 2018, Elite Body Shop Solutions will soon be offering affordable and impactful online video classes to help owners, managers and administrative staff at body shops find simple solutions to many of the leadership and personal development struggles they face in today’s challenging business environment.

“At Elite Body Shop Academy, we are hoping to fill a void in the industry by offering an online resource where collision industry professionals can easily experience the education that will make the biggest difference in their lives and businesses,” said Luehr. “This educational content is designed to help shop leaders and their teams not only increase their business skills, but also to help the individuals involved discover their own limitless potential and live more satisfying lives as a result – all without leaving the office.”

The academy is an online learning management system that will allow students to sign up for various classes and systematically go through each lesson at their own pace.

“We are also working closely with the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) so students will be able to take a short quiz and earn valuable credits towards their chosen AMi professional designation,” said Luehr. “Even the free Elite Webinars are eligible for AMi credit.”

The site already hosts all of Elite’s past educational webinars, including presentations by industry leaders such as Jake Rodenroth, Mark Olson, Ryan Taylor, Nick Schoolcraft and Mike Jones. Luehr said all of these great webinars can be viewed for free by signing up at elitebodyshopsolutions.com/academy.

“In the next few weeks, we will be making a big announcement about our first official online course,” said Luehr. “We will be sharing a very special limited time offer to those who are existing members of our online community, so I recommend signing up right away to be included.”

For more information about Elite Body Shop Solutions and the Elite Body Shop Academy, visit elitebodyshopsolutions.com/academy or email [email protected].