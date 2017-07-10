English Color Announces New Growth Partnership in Conjunction with WestView Capital Partners

English Color and Supply, LLC, a value-added distributor of automotive paint, equipment and supplies to the collision repair industry, has announced a growth capital investment from WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

English Color, based in Richardson, Texas, operates 52 stores in the southern U.S., providing a comprehensive array of products and services that address the critical needs of its collision repair shop and dealership customers. The organization maintains longstanding relationships with world-renowned suppliers and OEMs, providing customers with over 10,000 SKUs ranging in consumables from paints, coatings and related supplies. English Color also offers industry-leading, best-in-class equipment including paint and body tools, welding apparatuses and Blowtherm spraybooth systems.

“At English Color, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality brands, service and support they need on a daily basis. Our customers rely on us for far more than just paint,” said Jim English, chairman of English Color. “WestView shares the same commitment and vision for the future growth of our company, and their deep expertise in partnering with distribution companies like English Color will help us capitalize on the market opportunities we see ahead of us.”

Robert Burns, CEO of English Color, added, “A key reason we chose to partner with WestView is their experience and track record of supporting existing management teams to execute on their long-term growth strategy.”

“We at WestView are excited about our partnership with the English Color team,” said Jeff Clark, vice president at WestView. “The management team fits with the core of WestView’s strategy – investing behind entrepreneurs and business owners who ‘have it in the blood’ and have grown up in the industry. Together, we look forward to growing the business both organically and through acquisition.

“English Color is best-of-breed in the paint supply industry. Their reputation for quality and service is unmatched. The team has been intact for decades, and with WestView’s newly invested capital, the company will be able to take advantage of exciting growth opportunities.”