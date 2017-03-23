Enterprise Holdings Increases Support of SCRS

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Enterprise Holdings Inc. is its newest corporate member, upgrading from a company membership which has been in place since 2013. Enterprise Holdings, through its regional subsidiaries, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

“Our company was founded on a set of values, and one of those centers around the success we’ve experienced through listening to our customers and always looking for new ways to meet their needs,” said Dan Friedman, assistant vice president for Enterprise Holdings’ Insurance Replacement Division (Collision Industry) in North America.”I think collaborating with a well-connected organization like SCRS provides an amazing opportunity to hear from a wide cross section of customers and, in turn, become a better informed and more valuable industry partner. We’ve seen the benefits that come from bringing everyone’s strengths together. We think the industry and our mutual customers benefit even more with increased collaboration among all of the various stakeholders in our industry.”

Added SCRS Chairman Andy Dingman, “It’s always rewarding to have such respected entities within the industry both offer more support to the work we undertake on behalf of our members, as well as actively seek more opportunities to collectively put our unique resources to work. As the challenges the industry faces evolve, having organizations like Enterprise as a highly participatory member opens up the types of constructive dialogue that can take place and solutions we can explore. This may present itself in a variety of ways, and we are interested in the potential.”

“Technology is only going to become more complex and more critical to our mutual success in both the near and long term,” added Friedman. “We believe collaborating with SCRS on a variety of fronts has the potential to produce significant upside for the industry, and we are excited at what can be.”

Other companies interested in supporting SCRS through membership should email [email protected].