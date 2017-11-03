Body Shop Business
Enterprise, Progressive, NABC Donating 115 Refurbished Vehicles to Veterans

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is teaming up with Progressive Insurance, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and multiple other military-friendly organizations for the fifth annual Keys to Progress program, which is donating 115 refurbished vehicles to military members and their families.

Since its inception in 2013, the program has donated more than 500 vehicles to veterans.

This year’s program is taking place Nov. 9, at nearly 70 locations across the country. Just as it has the four previous years, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is providing six months of automobile insurance to the recipient of each donated vehicle.

Progressive is working together with local NABC vehicle repair centers to recycle and donate the refurbished vehicles. The vehicles were fully restored as an extension of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program, a collaborative effort by the collision industry to repair and donate vehicles to those in need.

Enterprise is a longstanding partner of NABC and supports its Recycled Rides program.

In observance of Veterans Day and to give back to those who serve in the military, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car-Foundation is renewing its initial three-year, $3 million commitment to the Fisher House Foundation with a second three-year, $3 million donation.

 Fisher House is a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost lodging to the families of veterans receiving treatment at military medical centers.

 Also, for the third consecutive year, Enterprise Car Sales, a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is providing active U.S. military members, veterans and dependents with a prepaid maintenance package with their purchase of a used vehicle throughout the month of November.

The offer – valued at $300 – is valid in all states except California and Oregon and is redeemable at any Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus location. In California and Oregon, Enterprise Car Sales dealerships are offering Kelley Blue Book trade-in value plus an additional $750 to active U.S. military members, veterans and dependents.

