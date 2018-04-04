Body Shop Business
Equipment & Tool Institute
ago

Equipment & Tool Institute Launches Automotive Technician Survey

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) has launched a survey of automotive technicians to find out what information resources they’re using in the repair of vehicles and how they’re using the information. ETI will use this research to help all segments of the automotive industry provide aftermarket shops with better information solutions.

The findings of ETI’s Market Research will be made available to all attendees at ToolTech 2018 in Tucson, Ariz., April 30-May 3.

This survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Answers will be kept confidential. Respondents who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.

To begin the survey, click here.

