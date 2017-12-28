Erica Eversman to Speak at Georgia Collision Industry Association January Meeting

Attorney Erica Eversman will be the guest speaker at a Jan. 18 meeting of the Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA).

Eversman is recognized nationally as an authority on diminished value, automotive insurance and collision repair issues. She is working on several legal matters to further the interests of consumers and collision repairers in promoting safe, quality repairs.

Eversman was part of the legal team in 2008 and again in 2010 that successfully defended Greg Coccaro and North State Autobahn against Progressive Insurance’s accusations of fraud for repairs to a customer’s vehicle.

Among her honors and accolades, Eversman in 2012 accepted the Society for Collision Repair Specialists’ Service Award as the founder of the Automotive Education & Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization providing consumers and collision repairers with information, tools and resources on automotive issues and vehicle repairs.

