Estify Adds Industry Veteran Toan Nguyen to Executive Team

Software provider Estify announced the appointment of Toan Nguyen as CIO/CTO/CSO.

As Estify’s chief technologist, Nguyen will oversee the continued development of the company’s core products, Estify Transfer and Estify Pro, the company said.

Nguyen also will be responsible “for spearheading projects and cultivating strategies that cement Estify’s position as a forward-thinking industry leader,” Agoura Hills, Calif.-based Estify noted.

“Core to Estify’s success is our laser-focus on ensuring we have a world-class technology team that can very quickly understand the unique challenges of our partners and create technology to anticipate the needs of our rapidly changing industry,” Estify CEO Rochelle Thielen said. “Toan has become one of the best-recognized technology leaders in our industry by creating ‘first-of-its-kind’ technology and fostering industry-wide collaborations that have been responsible for advancing major breakthroughs for repairers. We are elated to have him at the helm of our technology and strategy team going forward.”

Nguyen has spent 14 years in executive roles in the automotive space, where he has focused on application development, software and hardware engineering, big data analytics and cloud computing.

Nguyen joins Estify after an illustrious career at ABRA Auto Body & Glass in Minneapolis, where he most recently was the chief information and strategy officer. In his past roles, Nguyen has been responsible for multiple divisions and has helmed product development in addition to leading enterprise growth strategy.

His combined interests in technology and the collision repair space attracted him to Estify, the company noted.

“Witnessing recent advancements in vehicular technology really motivated me to venture back into the software space,” Nguyen said. “I wanted to do something bold and disruptive within our industry, so Estify was an obvious company with which to partner. The ecosystem we’re building will completely change the landscape of how automotive companies operate.”