Estify Unveils Collision Repair Planning Software

Estify announced it will launch Estify Pro, a tool designed to automate repair planning.

Until now, the process has been completely manual and subjective, Estify said.

Estify said it has partnered directly with OEMs to create a software platform designed to generate consistent OEM documentation quickly and easily for repairers and insurance carriers.

“Estify Pro thus ensures that vehicles will consistently be returned to the safety standards intended in the original design,” the company said in a news release. “Pro integrates directly into the industry’s most common estimating platforms, ensuring there is no disruption of a repairer’s current workflow or communication with his or her customers.”

Estify CEO Rochelle Thielen noted that today’s vehicles “are more like computers on wheels.”

“Until the age of autonomous vehicles, cars will continue to become more complex, and therefore achieving accuracy in the repair process is and will continue to be more difficult than ever before,” Thielen said.

The Estify Pro platform offers a number of benefits, including improved accuracy, decreased cycle times, increased productivity and smoother onboarding of new employees while reducing liability, supplements and the number of vehicles that return to a shop due to improper repairs, according to Estify.