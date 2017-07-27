EstimateScrubber.com Adds No-Cost Access to 42 Repair Planning Procedures

VehicleOwnersGuide.com, a provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the collision repair market, announced that any shop in the U.S. and Canada can now check their estimate against 42 repair planning procedures at no cost.

EstimateScrubber.com uses advanced artificial intelligence to read and apply repair planning procedures against printed Audatex, CCC and Mitchell collision estimates. EstimateScrubber.com is a cloud application that receives estimate PDF print files. The portal has been used by thousands of shops to scrub tens of thousands of estimates. No login or registration is required.

The free checks let shops check their estimates for sensors (park, backup, proximity and camera), advanced substrates, modified refinish/blend allowances, block sand, discontinued parts, mechanical operations paid as body, manually entered “Inc*” parts that need to be priced by dealer, core charges, enhanced corrosion protection, blank labor times or prices, recalibration of collision avoidance systems, refinish, undersides of selected panels and dozens of other repair procedure checks.

A PRO version is available that includes enhanced repair planning procedures, a production assistant, position statements, sales mix analysis, downloading estimate data, KPI and other features.

“Every collision repairer in the U.S. and Canada should be using this free tool to scrub their estimates,” said Steven Siessman of VehicleOwnersGuide.com. “We are hearing shops consistently increasing their estimates three percent, saving time and implementing estimating SOPs.”