EstimateScrubber.com Enables Collision Repair Shops to Download their Estimate Data

VehicleOwnersGuide.com, a technology provider serving the collision repair and property and casualty markets, announced that shops now can download their estimate data using EstimateScrubber.com.

Collision repairers can extract and download the information contained in collision-estimate PDF files when scrubbing estimates.

“You only need a single click to download the estimate information to your browser,” said Steven Siessman of VehicleOwnersGuide.com. “The download contains basically everything on the printed estimate – including notes.“

At this time, the product supports estimates, supplements and repair orders printed from CCC One. Documents from Mitchell International, Audatex and other sources will be available in the second and third quarters of 2017.

“The new download gives repairers the option of working with their software vendors to get their estimate information in other applications, quickly, easily and without paying an additional toll,” Siessman said. “It is ideal in a situation where you receive an estimate from an insurer and all you want to do is import into your management systems – rather than having it re-keyed.“

For more information, call (858) 222-0053 or visit www.VehicleOwnersGuide.com.