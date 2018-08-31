Eustis Body Shop Opens Sixth Nebraska Location

Eustis Body Shop owner Doug Keller and assistant manager Ryan Clark have announced the opening of their sixth Nebraska location, according to an article by the Journal Star. The new state-of-the-art shop is equipped with the latest auto body repair technology and certified technicians to perform even the most complicated repairs.

Eustis Body Shop began as a one-shop enterprise in 1979 when Keller opened up the first shop in his hometown of Eustis. Even with multiple locations and more than 50 employees, he has stayed true to his early belief in good quality business ethics. The company stands by their motto, “Where our customers send their friends.” Now, the shops service and meet the needs of thousands of Nebraskans.