Body Shop Business
News/Independent Repair Facilities
ago

Eustis Body Shop Opens Sixth Nebraska Location

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New Universal Technical Institute Campus Opens in New Jersey

New Report Indicates Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Will Grow Over Next Few Years

Company Gives Autonomous Vehicles Virtual Eyes to Gain Human Trust

Eustis Body Shop Opens Sixth Nebraska Location

BodyShop Business on Holiday

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

CCC Introduces CCC OEM Care with Participation from Eight OEMs

Eustis Body Shop owner Doug Keller and assistant manager Ryan Clark have announced the opening of their sixth Nebraska location, according to an article by the Journal Star. The new state-of-the-art shop is equipped with the latest auto body repair technology and certified technicians to perform even the most complicated repairs.

Eustis Body Shop began as a one-shop enterprise in 1979 when Keller opened up the first shop in his hometown of Eustis. Even with multiple locations and more than 50 employees, he has stayed true to his early belief in good quality business ethics. The company stands by their motto, “Where our customers send their friends.” Now, the shops service and meet the needs of thousands of Nebraskans.

Show Full Article