Evercoat Announces New and Improved Formula for Rage Ultra Body Filler

ITW Evercoat has announced a new and improved formula for its Rage Ultra body filler. The new formula helps keep up with industry trends and customer needs by providing improved spreadability, virtually eliminating micro-pinholes, and may be applied over silicon-bronze welds.

“At Evercoat, we are always striving to improve our product performance to help body shops save time and money,” said Erin Faessler, global director of marketing. “Body shops and body shop technicians have come to rely on Rage Ultra’s performance, including industry-leading sanding properties, the ability to be applied directly to lightly sanded OEM clearcoat, and eliminating the need for finishing putty. The new Rage Ultra formula increases this value to our customers.”

Rage Ultra is based on Evercoat’s patented ECORESIN resin technology, which contains renewable resources including soy. ECORESIN gives Rage Ultra the industry-leading performance features that help increase body shop productivity:

Reduces the number of steps in the dent repair process

Can be applied directly to lightly sanded OEM paint or clearcoat

Passes 500-hour salt spray tests (per ASTM B117)

Eliminates the need for putty

