Evercoat Reminds Body Shops to Prepare for Hot Weather

ITW Evercoat, the #1 brand of body filler and putty for collision repair professionals, reminds body shops to be prepared for hot weather by using Rage Ultra XTRA extended worktime body filler.

Rage Ultra XTRA Body Filler gives body repair technicians worktime flexibility according to time requirements or ambient temperature while using traditional catalyst and catalyst ratios. In addition, Rage Ultra XTRA can be mixed with Rage Ultra in various mix ratios for added work time flexibility while at the same time achieving a high quality and high performing repair.

“Some body shop technicians under-catalyze body filler and putty to slow down worktimes in hot weather,” said Carl Seaboldt, senior product manager for ITW Evercoat. “When body filler and putty are under-catalyzed, near and long-term issues can occur. By mixing Rage Ultra XTRA in various ratios with Rage Ultra body filler, body shop technicians can adjust to the desired worktime based on the ambient temperature—without sacrificing any of the industry-leading sanding properties of Rage Ultra.”

Rage Ultra XTRA is available in 16-ounce pouches (Part #100145) and one-gallon containers (Part # 100144). No special catalyst is required. For more information on Rage Ultra XTRA, visit www.evercoat.com/rageultraxtra/us .