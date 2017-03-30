Extech CG104 Measures Coating Thickness on Steel, Aluminum Body Panels

Extech Instruments recently launched the CG104 Coating Thickness Tester, designed to increase certainty in high-value appraisals and implement quality-assurance practices at auto body shops.

The paint meter (also known as a coating-thickness tester, dry film thickness (DFT) gauge or “mil” gauge) can automatically switch between steel and aluminum measurement modes. The device powers up instantly when placed on a surface and can rapidly survey body panels on cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, even when vehicles have both steel (ferrous) and aluminum (nonferrous) panels.

With versatile measurement ranges of 0 to 2000μm (0 to 80.0 mils) for ferrous substrates and 0 to 1000μm (0 to 40.0 mils) for nonferrous substrates, the easy-to-use tester automatically recognizes which material is being inspected and switches between magnetic induction for ferrous substrates and eddy current measurement for non-ferrous substrates.

The large display is backlit and rotates for easy viewing even when the meter is upside down. Easy to calibrate, the paint-thickness meter also provides several data functions to aid in inspections. High and low limits can be configured to set off an audible alarm when readings exceed acceptable levels. Minimum, maximum and average calculations help highlight abnormal readings, while a 255-reading memory with record and recall functions help track multiple readings without a notepad. Auto-Hold freezes a reading on the display, making it easy to show a colleague a reading or move to another part of the vehicle without losing a reading.

The CG104 is backed by Extech with a one-year warranty and comes complete with wrist strap, soft storage case, two AAA batteries, iron and aluminum calibration plates, and one standard coating plate film.

To learn more, visit http://www.extech.com/CG104.