Fast and Easy Door Skin Installation

The all-new door skin installation tool powered by the EZ Hammer is the fastest and easiest method to hammer on a new door skin. There is no need to use a dolly; just use your hand to push the new skin in place while hammering from the back side. You can hammer most skins on in five minutes or less with no damage to the new outer skin. No dolly, no damage! The new tool sells for just $14.99, and you must have the EZ Hammer kit to provide the hammering source. View the tool in action at www.ezhammer.com.