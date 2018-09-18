FAST Shelter Celebrates 20 Years in Business

FAST Shelter, a manufacturer of inflatable shelters, is celebrating 20 years in business this September.

The company has been manufacturing inflatable products for 33 years as Sky Signs Balloons, with the company evolving to the FAST Shelter name and product line in September 1998. A customer came to them with a need and an idea and they designed, adjusted and improved upon that idea until the original FAST Shelter was built.

For 20 years, the company has manufactured and marketed portable inflatable shelters to a wide range of industrial and commercial customers. From painting cars, boats and airplanes to sandblasting metal work, FAST Shelter’s shelters have been used in all types of environments. Emergency responders from local, state and federal organizations have used FAST Shelters for incident command posts, REHAB work and triage areas. The United State Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard have used FAST Shelters on bases around the world.

FAST Shelter’s paint booths feature their proven shelter system combined with their positive filtration system to create a portable, weatherproof paint booth. The paint booth systems are compliant with EPA 6H regulations as well as OSHA requirements. The systems are designed to be used outside in inclement weather to provide a controlled environment in which to paint.

The company’s designers, engineers, and sewers and equipment operators have all been with the company for at least 15 years, creating a wealth of expertise to solve any mobile shelter needs.

For more information on FAST Shelter, visit www.fastshelter.com.