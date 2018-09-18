Body Shop Business
News/Paint Booth
ago

FAST Shelter Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

FAST Shelter Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Detroit Big Three Participate in BASF Performance Group Meetings

National Auto Body Council to Host FREE Event at IIHS Facility

Podium Named by Forbes as Top 100 Private Cloud Company

Mitchell Industry Trends Report: Photo-Based Estimating Seeing Exponential Growth

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

PPG Launches Structural Blue Training Video

3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2018 SEMA Show

Caliber Collision Opens 600th Location

FAST Shelter, a manufacturer of inflatable shelters, is celebrating 20 years in business this September.

The company has been manufacturing inflatable products for 33 years as Sky Signs Balloons, with the company evolving to the FAST Shelter name and product line in September 1998. A customer came to them with a need and an idea and they designed, adjusted and improved upon that idea until the original FAST Shelter was built.

For 20 years, the company has manufactured and marketed portable inflatable shelters to a wide range of industrial and commercial customers. From painting cars, boats and airplanes to sandblasting metal work, FAST Shelter’s shelters have been used in all types of environments. Emergency responders from local, state and federal organizations have used FAST Shelters for incident command posts, REHAB work and triage areas. The United State Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard have used FAST Shelters on bases around the world.

FAST Shelter’s paint booths feature their proven shelter system combined with their positive filtration system to create a portable, weatherproof paint booth. The paint booth systems are compliant with EPA 6H regulations as well as OSHA requirements. The systems are designed to be used outside in inclement weather to provide a controlled environment in which to paint.

The company’s designers, engineers, and sewers and equipment operators have all been with the company for at least 15 years, creating a wealth of expertise to solve any mobile shelter needs.

For more information on FAST Shelter, visit www.fastshelter.com.

Show Full Article