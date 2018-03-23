Body Shop Business
News/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

Fatal Uber Collision: Tempe Police Department Releases Video from Vehicle Cameras

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Fatal Uber Collision: Tempe Police Department Releases Video from Vehicle Cameras

Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

‘I Fell Asleep in the Parking Lot’ and Other Hair-Brained Excuses for Being Late to Work

Missouri’s Warrensburg Collision Welcomes Jill Szoo Wilson as e-Marketing Coordinator

CCC Open Shop Surpasses 500,000 Assignments on an Annualized Basis

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

The Tempe Police Department has released video footage taken by the Uber vehicle involved in a March 18 collision that killed a pedestrian.

The Uber vehicle, a 2017 Volvo XC90, was in autonomous mode with a driver behind the wheel when it struck 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, according to the department. Herzberg was walking a bicycle across the road, outside of the crosswalk, when the accident occurred.

To watch the video, click here or view below.

In the wake of the incident, Uber Technologies has suspended its testing of self-driving vehicles.

Show Full Article