Fatal Uber Collision: Tempe Police Department Releases Video from Vehicle Cameras

The Tempe Police Department has released video footage taken by the Uber vehicle involved in a March 18 collision that killed a pedestrian.

The Uber vehicle, a 2017 Volvo XC90, was in autonomous mode with a driver behind the wheel when it struck 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, according to the department. Herzberg was walking a bicycle across the road, outside of the crosswalk, when the accident occurred.

To watch the video, click here or view below.

In the wake of the incident, Uber Technologies has suspended its testing of self-driving vehicles.