FedEx Adds 1,000 Electric Vehicles to Delivery Fleet

FedEx Corp. has announced the expansion of its fleet to include 1,000 Chanje V8100 electric vehicles, by purchasing 100 from Chanje Energy Inc. and leasing another 900 from Ryder System Inc. The purpose-built electric vehicles will be operated by FedEx Express for commercial and residential pick-up and delivery services in the U.S.

“FedEx continually seeks new ways to maximize operational efficiency, minimize impacts and find innovative solutions through the company’s ‘Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize’ approach to sustainability,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer for FedEx. “Our investment in these vehicles is part of our commitment to that approach of serving our customers and connecting the world responsibly and resourcefully.”

The vehicles are manufactured by FDG in Hangzhou, China, and purchased through Chanje Energy Inc., the company’s subsidiary for global business. Ryder System Inc. will provide support services for all of the vehicles.

The EVs can travel more than 150 miles when fully charged and have the potential to help FedEx save 2,000 gallons of fuel while avoiding 20 tons of emissions per vehicle each year. The maximum cargo capacity is around 6,000 pounds. All of the EVs will be operated in California.

FedEx has been using all-electric vehicles as part of its pickup-and-delivery fleet since 2009. In announcing the addition to its fleet of EVs, the company said, “We believe that wider adoption of alternative-fuel, electric and hybrid electric vehicles will play a key role in reducing global emissions, while diversifying and expanding renewable energy solutions.”

