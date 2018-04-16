Body Shop Business
Products/SATA
ago

Feel the Beat with SATA’s 2018 Spring Promo

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

SATA has announced a 2018 spring promotion where the purchase of a SATAjet 5000 B during the promotion period of April 16 through May 24 (or while supplies last) will earn you a free set of SATA headphones. Quantities are limited, so check with your local SATA distributor.

Whether at work, on the road or during a workout, you can enjoy wireless music with the new headphones.With Bluetooth technology, you can simply connect to your sound source and enjoy wireless music within a radius of up to 32 feet, and listen for up to eight hours. Headphones are chargeable via USB or plug-in with a charging time of approximately two hours. You can take your headphones with you wherever you go thanks to their handy folding design and velvet carrying bag.

The SATAjet 5000 B sets new standards in terms of quality and versatility. No matter whether you purchase the SATAjet 5000 B in HVLP or RP technology, in standard or digital version, you’ll get one set of SATA headphones free of charge. Excludes the SATAjet 5000 B PHASER.

For more information, call (800) 533-8016 or visit www.sata.com/headphones.

