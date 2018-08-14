Ferrari Introduces World’s First Low-Bake Paint System

Ferrari has announced that through an on-going collaboration with PPG, the company is now able to introduce a new innovative low-temperature paint system, making it the world’s first car manufacturer to adopt the new low cure clear coats technology.

This move further underscores Ferrari’s ongoing commitment to the pursuit of both excellence and sustainability, according to the company. In 2004, it became one of the first companies in the world to introduce a water-based paint system which significantly lowered the environmental impact of its cars.

The new two-component paint system incorporates a specially formulated clear coat which makes it possible for the car to be baked at 100 degrees instead of 150 degrees, thereby cutting energy costs and enhancing the sustainability of the process.

The low cure resins contain a new hardener which enhances the chemical and mechanical resistance of the coating. The new formula also boosts cross-coat linking which simultaneously increases chemical hydrophobicity and reduces water permeability.

Additionally, the new solution makes it possible to bake carbon-fiber and composite components together with the bodyshell, resulting in color uniformity between the various body components.

Thanks to the new technology, Ferrari has industrialized a process to produce no fewer than 61 different basecoat colors by combining metallic basecoats with a gloss or matte pigmented clear coat.