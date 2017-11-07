Fiat Chrysler Hosts Second Conference Focusing on Vehicle Safety Data

Fiat Chrysler on Nov. 2 hosted the second Advancing Safety Through Data Conference, providing an opportunity for 17 major global automakers, including Fiat Chrysler, to discuss, learn about and share current approaches on proactively and systematically analyzing data.

More than 100 automotive professionals, representing the world’s major automakers, participated in a full-day industry conference at the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich.

“Our industry continues to make powerful strides and considerable advancements in vehicle safety, but there is still a sizeable opportunity for improvement and that really begins with all of us collaborating on safety because it’s simply a non-competitive issue and the right thing to do for our customers,” said Mark Chernoby, chief technical compliance officer, Fiat Chrysler. “Conferences like this one are a step in the right direction as we move forward on vehicle safety together as an industry.”

Representatives from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Safety Council also were in attendance.