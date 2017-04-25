Finish 1 Automotive Refinish Products Drive Results for Shop Owners, Painters and Jobbers

Automotive refinish professionals are constantly on the lookout for quality products that deliver reliable performance at a reasonable price point. The Finish 1 automotive refinish system is designed to combine ease of use and affordable quality to maximize revenue for shops of all sizes.

The Finish 1 system of refinish products include VOC-compliant surface cleaners, undercoats, factory-packaged acrylic enamel single-stage colors and a complete portfolio of clearcoats. With most products featuring a 4:1 mix ratio, the Finish 1 system makes life simple.

“We use a lot of FINISH 1 products in the shop,” said Jeff Potts, owner, Potts Autobody in Minford, Ohio. “They’re durable and easy to apply, especially with the easy mixing ratios. It’s a lot less expensive than some of the higher-end products that are out there, and we’ve never had any comebacks as long as we’ve used it.”

Added Darren Gahm of Gahm’s Car & Truck Parts, a NAPA AUTO PARTS store in Lucasville, Ohio, “Our body shop customers buy the primers, the clears, just about everything in the Finish 1 line. It’s a great product, great price for people either doing their own painting or even some shops as advanced as our NAPA Auto Care shops. Finish 1 benefits everybody from the low-end to the high-end shops and it’s just a great product all the way round.”

Finish 1 products are positively classed and available to buy through each NAPA Distribution Center. From April through June, there is a special promotion available to any NAPA AUTO PARTS store that participates. Contact your Martin Senour District Manager for additional information.

For more information regarding Martin Senour training or its paint products, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.