Finishing Brands in Toledo, Ohio, to Host Spray-Finishing Workshops

Finishing Brands, a Carlisle Co., will host spray-finishing technology workshops next spring in Toledo, Ohio.

Finishing Brands, along with Owens Community College, will present the three-day intensive training programs on March 7-9 and May 9-11. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and include classroom and hands-on sessions.

Attendees receive two continuing-education units.

Topics include:

Equipment types and selection

Equipment setup, operation, and maintenance

Surface preparation and defect analysis

Material selection

Safety and regulatory concerns

Finishing Brands is the manufacturer and parent company of four distinct brands of spray application, fluid delivery and curing equipment: DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK and Binks.

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, toll-free by phone at (800) 466-9367, ext. 7320, or by e-mail at [email protected]. Information also is available at https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/spray2018-brochure.pdf.