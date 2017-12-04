Finishing Brands in Toledo, Ohio, to Host Spray-Finishing Workshops
Finishing Brands, a Carlisle Co., will host spray-finishing technology workshops next spring in Toledo, Ohio.
Finishing Brands, along with Owens Community College, will present the three-day intensive training programs on March 7-9 and May 9-11. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and include classroom and hands-on sessions.
Attendees receive two continuing-education units.
Topics include:
- Equipment types and selection
- Equipment setup, operation, and maintenance
- Surface preparation and defect analysis
- Material selection
- Safety and regulatory concerns
Finishing Brands is the manufacturer and parent company of four distinct brands of spray application, fluid delivery and curing equipment: DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK and Binks.
To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, toll-free by phone at (800) 466-9367, ext. 7320, or by e-mail at [email protected]. Information also is available at https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/spray2018-brochure.pdf.