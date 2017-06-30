Body Shop Business
Refinish/FinishMaster
ago

FinishMaster Opens First Branch in Nashville

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

FinishMaster, an independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories in the United States, announced it has opened its first location in Nashville.

The greenfield branch marks FinishMaster’s fifth location in the state and supports its strategic plan to expand in major metropolitan areas.

“The new Nashville branch brings an experienced team to the market with expertise in product application, technical support, process analysis and inventory management,” the company said in a news release. “The team will work rigorously to build strong relationships with customers in the Nashville metro and surrounding cities and counties.”

With the addition of Nashville, FinishMaster now operates 216 branches in 33 states and remains committed to growing its national footprint organically and through select acquisitions, the company said.

“Our Nashville branch extends FinishMaster’s tradition of delivering exceptional customer experiences to a new market,” said President and COO Steve Arndt. “We are committed to elevating the standard in customer service and are excited for the opportunity to build new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to customers in Nashville.”

FinishMaster is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boucherville, Québec-based Uni-Select.

“This newest branch provides opportunity for FinishMaster to build partnerships in a new market and underscores our strategic plan to greenfield in key metropolitan areas,” said Henry Buckley, president and CEO of Uni-Select.

