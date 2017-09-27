Fix Auto Canada Signs Multi-Year Renewal Agreement with Mitchell International

Information provider Mitchell International announced that Fix Auto Canada, a division of Fix Auto World, has signed a multi-year renewal agreement.

“We’re pleased that our long-standing partner Fix Auto Canada has decided to extend their relationship with Mitchell,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage Division. “We continue to work closely with the industry on the Mitchell solution set and are gratified we are able to deliver innovation to leaders such as Fix Auto Canada.”

Mitchell solutions selected by Fix Auto Canada include Mitchell Estimating, the Mitchell RepairCenter shop management system and TechAdvisor.

The Fix Automotive Network has more than 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations in more than 40 countries.

“Mitchell been a great partner of ours and has been integral to our success in the Canadian market,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Auto World. “Their continued focus on innovation, as evidenced by Mitchell Diagnostics, shows they are leading the industry in new ways and are well-aligned with our Fix Auto focus. Not only do they have great solutions, but they also have the industry’s most experienced employees.”