Body Shop Business
Business/Mitchell
ago

Fix Auto Canada Signs Multi-Year Renewal Agreement with Mitchell International

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Boyd Group: Florida, Georgia Gerber Locations Now Up and Running After Hurricane Closures

asTech Parent Repairify to Expand Globally, Appoints Evangelos Antypas to Lead International Sales

Fix Auto Canada Signs Multi-Year Renewal Agreement with Mitchell International

GFS Names Mick Ramis Vice President of Automotive Refinish Sales

Add on the Profit with Bedliners, Light-Emitting Coatings, Armor and More

AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

Graham – Only ‘Person’ Designed to Withstand Vehicle Collisions – Raising Awareness of Road Safety

 

Information provider Mitchell International announced that Fix Auto Canada, a division of Fix Auto World, has signed a multi-year renewal agreement.

“We’re pleased that our long-standing partner Fix Auto Canada has decided to extend their relationship with Mitchell,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage Division. “We continue to work closely with the industry on the Mitchell solution set and are gratified we are able to deliver innovation to leaders such as Fix Auto Canada.”

Mitchell solutions selected by Fix Auto Canada include Mitchell Estimating, the Mitchell RepairCenter shop management system and TechAdvisor.

The Fix Automotive Network has more than 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations in more than 40 countries.

“Mitchell been a great partner of ours and has been integral to our success in the Canadian market,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Auto World. “Their continued focus on innovation, as evidenced by Mitchell Diagnostics, shows they are leading the industry in new ways and are well-aligned with our Fix Auto focus. Not only do they have great solutions, but they also have the industry’s most experienced employees.”

Show Full Article