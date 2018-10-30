Fix Auto Opens Seven New California Locations

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Fix Auto USA has announced the addition of seven California franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 142.

The additional locations expand Fix Auto USA’s geographic footprint in multiple California markets including: Northern California, San Diego and Southern California.

Fix Auto Brea (Brea, Calif.), formerly Sharper Image Collision; operated by Selvi Rizk, who also operates Fix Auto Moreno Valley Fix Auto El Cajon and Fix Auto La Mesa (El Cajon and La Mesa, Calif.)

Formerly Sid’s Auto Body; operated by Sid Rodriquez Sr. and Sid Rodriquez Jr.

Fix Auto La Habra (La Habra, Calif.), formerly Sharper Image Collision; operated by Russ Hanson Fix Auto Lake Elsinore (Lake Elsinore, Calif.)

Formerly Z Best Auto Body & Paint; operated by Pat Helferich Fix Auto Lancaster (Lancaster, Calif.)

Formerly Westside Body and Paint; operated by Mike Neis and Stephanie Hix Fix Auto Sonora (Sonora, Calif.)

Formerly C & C Auto Body; operated by Krishneel Chand, who also operates Fix Auto Modesto

“I became a Franchise Partner in 2017 for many reasons, but principally I wanted to ensure my business would succeed and thrive long-term; and it was the single best business decision I’ve ever made,” said Krishneel Chand, owner-operator of Fix Auto Sonora. “Because I took advantage of Fix Auto USA’s proven platform, I was able to further develop my first body shop and expand my operations to include a second. I’m also looking forward to future expansion opportunities.”

“Once I aligned my business with Fix Auto USA, I immediately gained access to a fraternity of progressive, like-minded operators who truly care about my success and that of my two body shops,” said Sid Rodriguez Jr., owner-operator of Fix Auto El Cajon and Fix Auto La Mesa. “In addition, we’re very much looking forward to leveraging a recognized brand, consumer advertising campaigns, and a world-class operating platform.”

“To see existing Franchise Partners expand their operations, like Krishneel and Selvi, and to welcome new operators, like Pat, Sid Sr. and Sid Jr., Russ, and Mike and Stephanie, simply underscores our mission — to provide a proven platform that allows independently owned and operated body shops to achieve long-term success,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “We welcome these new locations to the Fix Auto USA Family.”