Fix Auto World Plans to Directly Enter U.S. Market, Regain Rights to U.S. Trademark

Montreal-based Fix Auto World said it plans to directly enter the U.S. market by the end of the year.

Coinciding with the move, the company announced plans to regain the U.S. rights to the Fix Auto trademark, which has been licensed to a third party since 1997.

“By regaining the rights to our trademark, we are asserting our commitment to the U.S. market,” said Steve Leal, president of Fix Auto World. “We look forward to growing the Fix Auto brand in the U.S. by directly pursuing aggressive new strategies that leverage our global track record of elevating the brand and developing insurance channels.”

Fix Auto is enjoying a period of rapid growth and has more than doubled the number of countries in which it operates over the last three years, according to the company.

The recent acquisition of Novus Glass and Speedy Auto Glass USA represents a combined total of more than 230 automotive glass locations in the United States. These numbers add to Fix Auto’s growing global network of more than 450 collision repair centers in eight countries outside the United States.

“We see the potential for growth in the U.S. automotive aftermarket space and we look forward to building on the momentum we’ve gained around the world,” Leal said.

Leal, a former Fix Auto franchisee, “has created an entrepreneurial culture that is fueling Fix Auto’s accelerated global development,” the company noted.

“The role of a master franchisor is to create value for its members; by aligning our global operations under one strong franchising model, we are better-equipped to provide our members with the tools and support they need to evolve with the industry,” Leal added.

Fix Auto’s approach to growing a market consists of either partnering with an experienced local master franchisor or entering the market as the master franchisor, as is the case with Fix Auto Canada, Fix Auto Australia and Fix Auto Germany.

Regaining the rights to the Fix Auto trademark “will be a major opportunity to directly pursue new growth strategies in the United States, while creating synergies with Fix Auto’s newly acquired companies,” the company said in a news release.

“We are in the business of developing trusted consumer brands in the automotive services sector,” said Carl Brabander, vice president of marketing for Fix Auto World. “This is an incredible opportunity to add value to both the collision and glass sides of the business, and ultimately provide a more complete service offering to our industry partners and end customers. We look forward to having a direct impact on the success of Fix Auto, Novus Glass and Speedy Auto Glass in the U.S.”