Fix Auto USA Adds 17 Franchise Locations

Fix Auto USA said it has added 17 franchise locations, bringing its total number of sites to 116.

The additional locations are:

Fix Auto Ballard (Ballard, Wash.)

Formerly Phil’s Body Shop; operated by Noel Pennington

Formerly Black Lake Collision; operated by Kevin Harris

Formerly Shiro’s Collision Center; operated by Darryl Shiozawa

Formerly Ramona Body Shop; operated by Kirk Henson and Gary Leger

Formerly Haskell’s Auto Body; operated by Don Carlisi and Paul Joseph

Formerly Auto Werks Body & Paint; operated by Peter Hong

Formerly Dhino’s Collision Center; operated by brothers Armando and Pablo Flores

Formerly Invisible Auto Body; operated by Loren Bates and Mike Havrelock

Formerly LAX Auto Collision; operated by Steve Yaymayan

Formerly Top One Collision Center; operated by Krishneel Chand

Formerly Superior Collision Centers; operated by Gary Bisgrove and Gary Hesselbrock

Operated by husband-and-wife team Henry and Gloria Arroyo

Operated by Robert W Cunningham

Formerly Gava’s Auto Body; operated by Chris Wu

Formerly Key City Collision Center; operated by brother-and-sister team Danny and Sandy Panduro

“Gloria and I opened our third location knowing we could leverage Fix USA’s established platform and had the full and complete support of the organization,” said Fix Auto Palm Desert owner/operator Henry Arroyo. “We opened our Palm Desert location knowing we weren’t doing this on our own like we did years ago, and there’s something very comforting in knowing we’re not alone in this journey.”

Peter Hong, owner/operator of Fix Auto Downtown El Monte, said he aligned with Fix Auto USA “because it allowed me to grow my business with a recognized brand all while maintaining complete ownership of my shop.”

“The number of high-performing independent operators that have come on board in the past few months illustrates our approach of significant, purposeful growth,” said Fix USA President and CEO Paul Gange. “It’s a group that will certainly contribute to our continued goal of creating positive associations between our network of market leading Franchise Partners and vehicle owners and insurers looking for the best available collision repair solution. We extend a warm welcome to our newest locations.”