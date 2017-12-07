Fix Auto USA Announces New Southern California Location

Fix Auto USA announced its continued expansion with the addition of Fix Auto Moorpark (Calif.), bringing the total number of Fix Auto franchise locations to 120.

Fix Auto Moorpark is the third location for co-owners and operators Gary Bisgrove and Gary Hesselbrock. In April, Bisgrove and Hesselbrock joined Fix Auto USA with their two flagship locations, Fix Auto Oxnard North and Fix Auto Oxnard South, and have grown their operations to require a third location to serve the greater Ventura County market.

“When we made the decision to align our business with fix auto usa, we didn’t think we would find ourselves in a position to expand so quickly,” Bisgrove said. “The access to national insurance programs has been key to our accelerated growth. Before, we simply did not have any national-level visibility, and now we do.”

Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange added: “Allowing independent operators the ability to secure the future of their body shop and to leverage an established and respected platform for continued growth is just part of the value and promise we deliver. It’s remarkable to see their growth and we’re excited to see them expand their operations.”