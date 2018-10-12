Fix Auto USA Expands Use of CCC ONE Platform to Include CCC Parts

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced that Fix Auto USA has expanded its use of the CCC ONE Platform and will now use the CCC Parts electronic parts ordering solution for the company’s extensive and growing network of body shops. CCC Parts electronically connects collision repairers with parts suppliers, whose live inventories, pricing and delivery times are displayed while creating the estimate. Those parts are then available for purchase through CCC ONE once the estimate is complete. Fix Auto USA is an industry-leading collision repair network with more than 140 locations in the U.S. CCC is a leading software as a service provider to the collision repair, insurance and automotive industries.

“Fix is centered on bringing our network technology solutions that support the goals of repairers and which can drive process efficiencies and performance,” said Paul Gange, CEO of Fix Auto USA. “For our members and some of our trading partners, the expanded use of CCC Parts through the CCC ONE technology platform will streamline the parts management process and allow for continued workflow improvements for our shops.”

As repair estimates are being written in CCC ONE, the live parts inventories of hundreds of suppliers, including OEM, recycled and aftermarket parts, are displayed and can be purchased. Supplier preferences are automatically applied to parts quotes and orders, and once orders are confirmed, invoices flow back through the system, eliminating the need to manually key invoice information.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with an industry leader like Fix Auto,” said Joseph Allen, senior vice president and GM, automotive services group, CCC. “Our goal is to create a single place for repairers to connect with their business partners, transact and manage their businesses efficiently, allowing them to spend more time executing a quality repair and focusing on their customers.”

Learn more about CCC Parts.