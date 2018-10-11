Fix Auto USA Holds 16th Annual Conference

Fix Auto USA hosted its 16th annual conference with a sold-out crowd of attendees last month in La Quinta, Calif. Fix Auto USA franchise partners and their key employees were joined by executives representing every facet of the industry. The conference celebrated the synergy of the extended Fix Auto USA Family, market-leading performance and a higher purpose.

“Bringing our entire enterprise together is not only critical to our success, but also to our culture,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “Allowing our members to visualize their place on the Fix Auto USA family tree and engage with each other and key industry players reinforces the value that a cohesive network brings to independently owned and operated business. To see that each franchise location is aligned and chartered on the same course is very powerful for our members.”

Continuing a conference tradition, the Fix Auto USA family raised over $100,000 this year for The Lucky Duck Foundation, which provides services and housing for homeless residents in San Diego. The Lucky Duck Foundation’s model is also being evaluated for implementation in other major U.S. metropolitan areas. Notable donations were made from Fix Auto USA, PPG, Mitchell International, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and many others in attendance.

Fix Auto USA’s Conference concluded with the Franchisee-of-the-Year presentation. Each year, Fix Auto USA awards and honors a franchisee that stands above the rest and exhibits qualities that help drive the brand forward and improves the brand’s image. The Franchisee-of-the-Year is Fix Auto USA’s highest honor and represents the absolute best-of-the-best. This year’s Franchisee-of-the-Year award was bestowed upon Steve Springer and Mary Oliver-Springer, who together operate Fix Auto Gilroy, Fix Auto San Jose and Fix Auto Sunnyvale in Northern California.

“Being named Franchisee-of-the-Year, along with Mary, is an honor and a privilege, and one we certainly don’t take lightly,” said Springer. “It’s always been our vision to build a business we were proud of, and one we would ultimately allow the next generation to take to a whole new level.”

In addition, the following awards were presented to those franchise partners who have consistently distinguished themselves by embodying Fix Auto USA’s core values. They epitomize the spirit, culture and attitude that differentiates Fix Auto USA:

Vision Award, presented to Richard Fish, who operates Fix Auto Carlsbad Village, Fix Auto Long Beach, Fix Auto Oceanside, Fix Auto San Clemente, Fix Auto Signal Hill and Fix Auto Tustin.

Rookie-of-the-Year, given to Krishneel Chand, who operates Fix Auto Modesto

Outstanding Community Service, awarded to Dan Stander, who operates Fix Auto Highlands Ranch

Co-Pilot-of-the-Year, presented to Kekoa Iaea, who manages Fix Auto 5th Avenue, Fix Auto 6th Avenue, Fix Auto Fairbanks, Fix Auto Gambell, Fix Auto Juneau, Fix Auto Soldotna and Fix Auto Valley

Finally, those locations with market-leading performance and those individuals who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty were honored. The following awards were presented based on quantifiable criteria: