Fix Auto USA’s New Collision Repair Center in California to Focus on Heavy Hits

Fix Auto USA announced the launch of a collision repair center designed and constructed to meet changing market conditions.

Located in Orange County, Calif., Fix Auto Anaheim North is owned and operated by industry veteran David Caulfield. The shop features 16,000 square feet of production space and 4,000 square feet of customer-care space.

“The collision repair industry has been rapidly evolving, and Fix Auto USA has eagerly embraced every change to maintain its market-leading position,” the company said in a news release. “As an industry leader, David Caulfield has been at the forefront of this evolution once again, evidenced by his launching of Fix Auto Anaheim North, a specialized collision service operation with strategic innovations changing the way customers are served and repairs are processed.”

Fix Auto Anaheim North’s principal objective is to repair heavy hits, or those requiring structural and/or welded panel replacements. Such repairs are “otherwise burdensome to a traditional full-service body shop,” the company noted.

“Benefiting from specific systems and processes, as well as workflow management, proper tooling and a highly skilled team, these higher-impacted collisions are reduced to three- to five-day cycle times while realizing significant overall severity reductions compared to a traditional body shop,” Fix Auto USA said.

With employees specializing in technical skill sets such as disassembly, structural repair, cutting-fitting-welding, metalsmithing and reassembly, the new shop is “putting an end to traditional technician ‘key-to-key’ ownership of the repair process,” according to Fix Auto USA.

Fix Auto Anaheim North designed its workplace and its workforce to eliminate quality liability risks, reduce cycle times, cut claim-cost severity and optimize OEM parts utilization to drive repair quality and efficiency, according to the company. The shop “is poised to deliver world-class results in a repair segment that has traditionally been plagued with problems, given its intense and specific focus.”

“This shop is forging a path unique unto itself and solves many of the challenges our industry faces today,” Caulfield said. “Opening this location on Fix Auto USA’s platform gave me great comfort that it would be well-received on a national scale and would be given the network support it needs to thrive.”