Fix Auto USA’s Shelly Bickett Receives Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award

Fix Auto USA announced that the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has recognized one of its own, co-founder and franchise partner Shelly Bickett, as one of the Most Influential Women of 2018. She will formally accept her award during the 2018 WIN Educational Conference gala in Indianapolis in May.

In addition to being actively involved in the development and growth of Fix Auto USA, Bickett’s career includes managing an eight-location body shop organization in Southern California, birthing the Collision Career Institute, participating in various corporate boards and leadership roles within industry associations, numerous speaking engagements at industry events, and active involvement with the National Charity League.

“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized as one of the most influential women in our industry, alongside my colleagues Mary, Marie and Petra,” said Bickett. ”Ever since becoming involved with our industry, it has been my goal to help other women navigate the industry, get involved with organizations like WIN, and ultimately help the next generation.”

Added Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange, “There’s no question that Shelly has enriched this industry in many ways and will definitely leave it with a better posture than she found it in. WIN’s Most Influential Women award is something to treasure, and I couldn’t be happier to work and serve Fix Auto USA alongside one of this year’s recipients.”

