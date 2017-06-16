Fix Auto World Appoints Graham Kresfelder to Global Strategic Developer

David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World, announced the appointment of Graham Kresfelder to the role of global strategic developer.

Kresfelder brings 20 years of international leadership experience developing accident management processes, automotive collision networks and productivity technology platforms, according to the company.

“He has successfully created market-leading enterprises in several European territories, which have paved the way in providing world-class services to consumers, automotive insurers and cutting-edge business services for repairers,” Montreal-based Fix Auto World said in a news release.

In his new role, Kresfelder will be responsible for identifying key markets and growth opportunities for Fix Auto’s operations, primarily for the European market.

“I am delighted to be joining the Fix Auto World team at this exciting time,” Kresfelder said. “The services and solutions the brand provides for the automotive aftermarket industry is revolutionizing the way in which businesses are successfully grown. Fix Auto has proven through its development that it is and will continue to grow quickly in various international markets. I am delighted to partake in the momentum and join the Fix Auto World team.”

Fix Auto World has more than 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations in more than 40 countries, according to the company.

“As Fix Auto expands around the world, it requires a strong team of professionals who will help take the organization to new heights and across borders,” Lingham said. “Graham’s international experience and key contacts in the collision repair industry will be most valuable to Fix Auto, and I am pleased to welcome him on board.”