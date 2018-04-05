Fix Auto World Appoints Harry Dhanjal as Global Strategic Developer

David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World, announced the appointment of Harry Dhanjal to the role of global strategic developer, effective April 3.

“Dhanjal is a seasoned industry professional with a lifelong passion for all things automotive,” the company said in a news release.

From his career beginnings as a painter in his family’s collision repair shop in the United Kingdom, he went on to BMW and Mercedes Benz. He then moved to Canada for a few years, where he continued to hone his skills and developed a working relationship with BASF Automotive Solutions Group, and the company hired him as technical field representative. This was the start of a 24-year journey with BASF for Dhanjal, 16 of which were spent serving the company at the senior North American leadership level.

Dhanjal’s experience with BASF spans a wide array of positions, including business development, regional manager, national sales manager, OEM business, Canadian business manager for the Automotive Refinish Division, North American insurance and industry relations manager and most recently global key accounts and industry relations manager.

In his role as global strategic developer, Dhanjal will be responsible for identifying key markets and growth opportunities for Fix Auto and Novus Glass, with a special focus on India and the Middle East. In addition to his regional development responsibilities, Dhanjal will be working with OEMs globally, to build relationships and assess opportunities, according to Fix Auto World.

“I feel as though my new role was created specifically for me, as it completely fits my experience and skillset,” said Dhanjal, “Over time, I’ve observed [Fix Auto World President] Steve Leal’s global vision for a fully integrated automotive aftermarket solution – this was an important driver for me, and when the opportunity came, I knew it was the right time to take the next step and get on board.”

Lingham added: “We see vast potential for both Fix Auto and NOVUS Glass in the Middle East and India, and we sought out an industry professional with the knowledge and experience to develop the connections required to make this potential a reality. We are pleased to welcome Harry to our aftermarket services family and look forward to his help expanding our brands in new territories.”