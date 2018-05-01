Fix Auto World Appoints Stuart Faid to Oversee Asia-Pacific Region

Fix Auto World announced the appointment of Stuart Faid to the role of regional head of business, Asia-Pacific Region, effective May 1.

Faid brings more than 25 years of experience across every facet of the automotive industry, the company noted.

After starting his career as a management graduate at Volkswagen Group, where he served for seven years, Faid held management and leadership positions at various OEMs and automotive suppliers.

“Faid spent most of the last decade living and working in the Middle East and Asia, and he has developed a strong understanding of these markets, as well as the know-how to grow and sustain high-performing businesses,” Fix Auto World said in a news release.

Prior to joining Fix Auto World, he held the position of vice-president sales, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific, for global automotive solutions provider MSX International. In this role, his focus was helping OEMs and their franchisees deliver outstanding customer experiences across the entire ownership cycle and drive the highest possible levels of performance in their business.

In his new role, Faid will be responsible for overseeing and leading business performance, operations, network development and growth strategy for collision repair brand Fix Auto and auto glass brand NOVUS Glass in China, Australia and New Zealand, as well as in any future markets in the Asia-Pacific region. His responsibilities will involve working with local teams to support their networks in their various phases of development, according to the company.

“From the moment I met Fix Auto World’s leadership and felt their passion for creating a truly global brand that delivers real value to its stakeholders, I knew I wanted to be part of that journey,” Faid said. “The business has already gathered significant momentum in the Asia-Pacific region, and I am keen to add value where I can and help my team continue to do great work for our customers and networks.”

Combined, Fix Auto and NOVUS Glass form a network of more than 300 franchise locations in the Asia-Pacific region.

David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World, added that the regional leadership position – the first of its kind for Fix Auto World – solidifies the organization’s commitment to its networks in the region.

“Since 2016, we’ve seen rapid and steady growth on the collision repair side of our business, both in China and Australia,” Lingham said. “With the addition of established NOVUS Glass networks into our fold, as well as plans to integrate both brands in New Zealand the way we did with Australia in the last year, it has become paramount to continue delivering the support and strategic initiative that is required to maintain and develop a leading aftermarket services solution. Stuart has a solid reputation for leadership and business management, which our team and company are sure to benefit from. I am pleased to have him join us and welcome him to our family.”