Fix Auto World to Buy Speedy Glass USA, Novus Glass from Skidmore Group

Fix Auto World said it has agreed to purchase the assets of 11 glass and automotive aftermarket companies previously owned by the Skidmore Group.

Through the acquisition, Fix Auto World is purchasing the assets of Novus Glass, Novus Franchising, Speedy Auto Glass USA, TCGI Australia, TCGI (Jersey), Novus Inc., Windshields.Com, Transamerica Glass, Splashes Auto Spa, Shat R Proof Corp. and Windshield Doctor Canada.

“By acquiring the assets of these companies and combining them with our existing Fix Auto network, we are creating the opportunity to provide complete automotive aftermarket services to our customers and partners all over the world,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Montreal-based Fix Auto World.

“We will be growing our network by over 1,200 franchise, corporate and affiliate locations worldwide, raising the Fix Auto network’s global numbers to over 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations globally in over 40 countries. This underscores our commitment to forming a comprehensive aftermarket solution for consumers and is sure to create entrepreneurial opportunity for our franchisees to grow and develop their businesses.”

The deal is expected to close on April 28.

Novus Glass locations in British Columbia are exempt from the transaction.