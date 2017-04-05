Body Shop Business
News/Consolidators and MSOs
ago

Fix Auto World to Buy Speedy Glass USA, Novus Glass from Skidmore Group

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Report: Ford Leads the Way in Developing Autonomous Vehicles

Fix Auto World to Buy Speedy Glass USA, Novus Glass from Skidmore Group

Axalta’s Acquire Quantum EFX Spectrophotometer Enables One-Handed Operation, Access to Hard-to-Reach Places

House Subcommittee Discusses Benefits of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

CARSTAR Owners Corey and Charlotte Liss Celebrate 70 Years in Collision Repair

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

Claims Frequency, Repair Complexity Pushing Rental Days Higher

New York: Bill Would Forbid Insurers from Specifying Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts on Newer Vehicles

Fix Auto World said it has agreed to purchase the assets of 11 glass and automotive aftermarket companies previously owned by the Skidmore Group.

Through the acquisition, Fix Auto World is purchasing the assets of Novus Glass, Novus Franchising, Speedy Auto Glass USA, TCGI Australia, TCGI (Jersey), Novus Inc., Windshields.Com, Transamerica Glass, Splashes Auto Spa, Shat R Proof Corp. and Windshield Doctor Canada.

“By acquiring the assets of these companies and combining them with our existing Fix Auto network, we are creating the opportunity to provide complete automotive aftermarket services to our customers and partners all over the world,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Montreal-based Fix Auto World.

“We will be growing our network by over 1,200 franchise, corporate and affiliate locations worldwide, raising the Fix Auto network’s global numbers to over 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations globally in over 40 countries. This underscores our commitment to forming a comprehensive aftermarket solution for consumers and is sure to create entrepreneurial opportunity for our franchisees to grow and develop their businesses.”

The deal is expected to close on April 28.

Novus Glass locations in British Columbia are exempt from the transaction.

 

 

 

Show Full Article