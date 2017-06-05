Fix Auto World Completes Acquisition of Novus Glass, Speedy Glass USA

Fix Auto World President and CEO Steve Leal announced the closing of the transaction to acquire the global rights of 11 automotive aftermarket companies from the Skidmore Group, including Novus Glass and Speedy Glass USA.

Announced on April 4, Montreal-based Fix Auto World has purchased the assets of:

Novus Glass

Novus Franchising

Speedy Auto Glass USA

TCGI Australia

TCGI (Jersey)

Novus

Windshields.Com

Transamerica Glass

Splashes Auto Spa

Shat R Proof

Windshield Doctor Canada

With the deal, Fix Auto World has more than 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations in more than 40 countries around the world, according to the company.

“This is a pivotal moment for our network and for the industry, and cements Fix Auto World’s goals to deliver a comprehensive automotive aftermarket solution,” Leal said. “We see great potential to grow our new and existing product lines, and we will be elevating the customer experience across aftermarket services.”

Fix Auto said the expansion into new lines of business increases its value proposition to insurers and will help fuel partnerships with current and new supply partners around the world.

“The reaction from insurers has encouraged us that this acquisition will strengthen our ability to offer more products and services in a seamless way,” said David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World.

In the medium term, Fix Auto World said it will be focusing on growing brand awareness and distribution channels for its newly acquired brands, while creating added value for the networks.

“It is part of our mission not only to challenge the script and elevate the automotive aftermarket industry to new heights, but also to empower our members and encourage independent repairers around the world who are ready to embrace change and drive forward,” Leal said.