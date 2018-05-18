Fix Auto World, Novus Glass Plan to Enter Irish Collision Repair and Glass Market

Fix Auto World recently announced its plans to develop “a comprehensive aftermarket services solution” in Ireland across its two franchise network brands, Fix Auto and Novus Glass.

Jonathan Penny and Denis Dineen lead the operations for both brands. The duo has 60 years of combined experience in the collision repair business.

Penny, market operations director for Fix Auto and Novus Ireland, started his career in the 1980s as an apprentice painter, and after honing his skills, went on to work for Sikkens paint distributor Reftech, eventually acquired by AkzoNobel. Penny also worked with PPG Industries as business development manager before establishing a successful collision repair supply business, Shop Bodyshop Direct, in 2002.

Penny noted that the franchise will combine the best of the brands’ operational excellence, with local market knowledge and strong marketing resources.

“Our aim is to provide a collision and glass business model that drives customer service and performance,” Penny said. “This will allow our members to concentrate on their expertise, while enjoying the support of a dedicated marketing, sales and operations team to maximize their business potential.”

Integrating Novus Glass into Fix Auto Ireland collision repair shops “also will establish an unrivaled value proposition for Irish consumers and work providers alike,” according to the company.

“Fix Auto is a strong and distinctive brand, built on trust,” Dineen said. “The same level of business innovation and training in Ireland will ensure all our franchisees are at the cutting edge of the collision repair industry, and that customers can expect the same quality body work and customer experience at each and every location.”

Master franchisor Fix Auto World has developed strong relationships with work providers to simplify the claims process and promote transparency for consumers, and the Fix Auto Ireland team will develop a similar business platform, the company noted.

With the recent announcement of its intention to enter the New Zealand market, the addition of Ireland gives Fix Auto a presence in 11 countries.

“The Irish aftermarket space understands the need for consolidation and seems to be ready to embrace a service offering like ours,” said David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World. “We are pleased to bring our proven business model to Ireland and to do so by integrating both our body shop and glass brands from the very start. We are confident that we have found knowledgeable and like-minded partners in Jonathan and Denis, and look forward to their help in growing our network and business.”

Fix Auto made the announcement at IBIS Ireland 2018 in Dublin.