Florida Pneumatic Launches New Line of Low-Vibration, “Lube-Free” Orbital and Geared Sanders

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation has announced the launch of the new AIRCAT 6700 Series Low Vibration “Lube Free” Orbital and Geared Sanders. AIRCAT has developed a series of “lubrication free” sanders that incorporate the latest engineering concepts, advanced materials and patented designs. The AIRCAT technology reduces weight, noise and vibration, while extending the tool life. The AIRCAT “smooth design throttle lever” and the “ergonomic grip” featured in orbital sanders provide unmatched operating comfort. Other features include:

  • A choice of 15 models 3/32” and 3/16” orbit options
  • Non-vacuum, central-vacuum and self-vacuum options
  • 1”, 3”, 5”, 6” and 8” “hook & loop” pad options
  • Only 1.6 CFM average air consumption and 6.2 CFM continuous running under load
  • Advanced silencing technology reduces noise levels 75-78 d(B)A
  • Patented double-sealed, lubrication-free motor prevents dust contamination of the air motor, eliminating the need for oiling
  • Orbital sanders feature the AIRCAT “smooth design” throttle lever and “ergonomic grip” providing unmatched comfort
  • Patented “anti-vibration” motor reduces vibration level to 0.8 m/sec2
  • Low weight…orbital sanders 2.0 lbs. and geared sanders 3.4 lbs.
  • Low profiles…orbital sanders 4.3” high and geared sanders 4.5”

For more information, call (800) 327-9403, email [email protected] or visit www.florida-pneumatic.com.

