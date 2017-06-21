Ford 2018 F-150, Expedition Feature Aluminum-Alloy Bodies, High-Strength Steel Frames

The 2018 Ford F-150 and Expedition feature aluminum-alloy bodies and high-strength steel frames, according to the automaker.

Ford began using aluminum and high-strength steel on the redesigned 2015 F-150, which helped save up to 700 pounds of weight on the pickup truck. Since then, the automaker has expanded the use of aluminum and high-strength steel to its F-Series Super Duty truck and Expedition full-size SUV.

“Each F-150 and Expedition customer has unique needs, and we can deliver even more of the capability and efficiency they are looking for, thanks to our strategic use of lightweight materials and innovative V6 engines,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing.

The standard 3.3-liter V6 in the 2018 F-150 is projected to offer a 5 percent power-to-weight ratio improvement over the steel-bodied 2014 F-150 equipped with a 3.7-liter V6, according to Ford.

As for the Expedition, the vehicle aluminum-alloy body and high-strength steel frame “are the foundation for its rugged off-road and strong towing capabilities.”

“Using advanced materials saved up to 300 pounds – with much of the savings reinvested to offer customers more technology and features than ever before,” Ford said in a news release.

Trucks continue to be Ford’s bread and butter. In May, Ford sold 76,027 F-Series pickup trucks, marking the best May for the F-Series since 2004. Overall in May, Ford sold 99,237 trucks, compared to 60,565 cars and 81,324 SUVs.