Ford: 2019 Fusion First to Have Co-Pilot360 Driver-Assistance Technology

Ford announced that the 2019 Fusion sedan will be the first Ford vehicle globally with standard Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technology.

The new Fusion, which makes its public debut at the New York Auto Show later this month, will be in showrooms by late summer.

“People tell us they are stressed with crowded roads and more distracted drivers and pedestrians,” said Corey Holter, Ford car group marketing manager. “Our Ford Co-Pilot360 with standard automatic emergency braking and other technologies can help them drive more confidently so they can enjoy the journey. For our green-minded customers, we’ve amped up our Fusion Energi with a projected increase of nearly 20 percent electric-only driving range.”

From the entry-level Fusion S to Fusion Energi Titanium, every 2019 Fusion features Ford Co-Pilot360 Protect driver-assist technologies as standard equipment, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot information system, lane-keeping system, a rear backup camera and auto high-beam lighting.

Automatic emergency braking helps reduce the severity of or potentially avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might accidentally cross in front of the car’s path, according to the automaker.

Standard blind-spot information system with cross-traffic alert for every Fusion uses radar to detect surrounding vehicles – providing alerts if vehicles are detected approaching unseen from either side. To help avoid lane drift, standard lane-keeping system vibrates the steering wheel and can apply extra steering wheel torque to help keep the car centered in the lane.

Beyond standard Ford Co-Pilot360 Protect is a more advanced bundle of optional driver-assist technologies that makes driving easier, the automaker said. Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, which automatically accelerates and brakes to a full stop when traffic halts, while maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.