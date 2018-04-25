Ford Adds 36 New Parts to Collision Truckload Program

Ford Motor Co. has added 36 new parts to its long- running Collision Truckload Program.

“Now in its 21st year, the program remains instrumental in helping collision repairers deliver high-quality, cost-effective repairs to their customers,” the automaker said in a news release.

The 36 additions include:

Thirteen exterior lighting parts

Five fascias

Four wheels/wheel covers

Four grilles/GORs/GOPs

Three valances

Three brackets

Two fender shields

Two radiator supports

“The Collision Truckload Program is off to a great start this year, after completing a record 2017,” Ford Collision Product Manager Adam Gair said. “It continues to give repairers and insurers the ability to offer our customers – Ford vehicle owners – the genuine replacement parts they want and expect at competitive prices and means more Ford and Lincoln vehicles can be fixed with our genuine collision repair parts.”

By offering Ford and Lincoln wholesaling dealers – the exclusive distributors of genuine Ford replacement collision parts – competitive prices on bulk purchases of high-volume collision parts, the Collision Truckload Program has allowed them to compete more effectively against non-OEM aftermarket parts and other reconditioned/salvage parts specified by insurance customers, according to Ford.

Ford noted that it continually evaluates and updates the parts on the program to keep the most in-demand parts competitively priced.

The program covers more than a dozen replacement part types, including bumper fascias, steel bumpers, bumper bars, exterior lighting, mirrors, brackets, wheels, header panels, grilles/GORs/GOPs, isolators/impact pads/shafts, bumper extensions, step bumpers and valances.

For more information on Ford’s Collision Truckload Program, or for a list of more than 700 parts currently available, contact your local Ford or Lincoln collision parts wholesaling dealer or the Ford Crash Parts Hotline at [email protected].