Ford Approves Chief PNP90 Rivet Gun for F-150 Collision Repair Program

Ford has approved the Chief PNP90 Rivet Gun for use in repairing collision damage to the aluminum-bodied F-150. The PNP90 is the only rivet gun in the Ford F-150 Collision Repair Program that is pneumatically driven to provide maximum rivet consistency.

“The PNP90 Rivet Gun delivers a very consistent pneumatically pressed rivet,” says Mickey Swartz, vice president of international business development/global product management for Chief. “Now, customers can purchase a rivet gun with the same expectations of quality they have experienced in the rest of the wide range of Chief equipment approved to repair the F-150.”

The PNP90 Rivet Gun uses a pneumatic-hydraulic system specifically developed for riveting and pressing out self-piercing rivets like those used in the manufacture of the F-150. It provides plenty of power, offering a highly efficient pressure ratio of 100:1, delivering 8702 psi (600 bar) of hydraulic output pressure, with input pressure of only 87 psi (6 bar). The rivet head is lighter than competitive battery-operated models, making it easier for techs to handle and use for time-intensive repairs.

To repair the aluminum sheet metal structures of the F-150, the Chief PNP90 mobile tool includes a pneumo-hydraulic pressure intensifier, hydraulic gun, NB 40 rivet clamp, a fully equipped UN 2.0 riveting tool kit and a special F-150 mandrel kit.

For other vehicle repairs that require flow-form rivets, the PNP90 can easily install them. Its universal technology enables precision calibrating and hole punching for a perfect fit every time.

The Chief PNP90 Rivet Gun and accompanying F-150 mandrel kit join the full roster of approved Chief aluminum repair equipment available to Ford dealers through the Rotunda Dealer Equipment program, including:

Goliath, impulse E/VHT and EZ LINER Express frame racks

LaserLock Live Mapping System

Structural holding with F-150 Kit

F-150 holding kit

Deluxe chain and clamping package with rolling cart

Collet-style target attachment set for non-ferrous vehicle openings

Mobile Dust Extractor System

MultiMig 511 welder with standard torch

MultiMig 511 welder with push-pull torch

MultiMig 522 dual torch welder complete with standard and push-pull torch

MultiTool aluminum dent repair station

To learn more about the Chief PNP90 Rivet Gun, visit www.chiefautomotive.com/Shop-Tools/Rivet-Gun/. For a free demo, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262, option 2.