Ford Collision Parts Truckload Program Adds 46 New Parts

Ford Customer Service Division’s (FCSD) Collision Parts Truckload Program continues to grow with the addition of 46 new parts.

The program, which will reach its 20th anniversary in November, debuted with 41 fascias but now boasts more than 700 parts.

“To have an OE parts program last two decades is a monumental achievement,” said Lisa Fournier, FCSD Collision product team manager. “It has consistently delivered the rights parts at the right prices and is fully supported by our dealers, large and small. We’re immensely proud of the program and its longevity and look forward to continuing to provide repairers and insurers – and ultimately, Ford vehicle owners – the high-quality genuine Ford replacement parts they want and expect.”

The 46 additions include: Twenty exterior lighting parts; seven grilles/GORs/GOPs; six mirrors; five fascias; four valances; two isolators; one step pad; and one step bumper.

By offering Ford and Lincoln wholesaling dealers – the exclusive distributors of genuine Ford replacement collision parts – competitive prices on bulk purchases of high-volume collision parts, the program has allowed them to compete more effectively against non-OEM copy parts and other parts specified by insurance customers, according to Ford.

FCSD continually evaluates and updates the parts on the program to keep the most in-demand parts competitively priced.

The program covers over more than a dozen replacement part types, including bumper fascias, steel bumpers, bumper bars, exterior lighting, mirrors, brackets, wheels, header panels, grilles/GORs/GOPs, isolators/impact pads/shafts, bumper extensions, step bumpers and valances.

For more information on FCSD’s Collision Parts Truckload Program, or for a list of ore than 700 parts currently available, contact your local Ford or Lincoln collision parts wholesaling dealer or the Ford Crash Parts Hotline at [email protected].