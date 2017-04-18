Ford Collision Parts Truckload Program Marks 20th Anniversary

Ford Customer Service Division’s Collision Parts Truckload Program, which began in 1997 with 40 fascias, is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

The program continues to expand, adding 61 new parts in April. The additions include:

One step pad

Five bumper extensions

Six bumper bars

Eight brackets

Five fascias

Five mirrors

Nine grilles

12 headlamps

Two fog lamps

One radiator support

Two GOR/GOPs

Three steel bumpers

Three isolators

“Twenty years is rare milestone for an OE parts program,” said George Gilbert, Truckload Program manager for Ford Customer Service Division. “This anniversary is a testament to the enduring mission of the program, which has always been to provide repairers and insurers – and subsequently Ford vehicle owners – the genuine OE replacement parts they want and expect, at competitive prices.”

By offering Ford and Lincoln wholesaling dealers – the exclusive distributors of genuine Ford replacement collision parts – competitive prices on bulk purchases of high-volume collision parts, the Truckload Program has allowed them to compete more effectively against non-OEM copy parts and other parts specified by insurance customers, according to the automaker.

Ford Customer Service Division said it continually evaluates and updates the parts on the program to keep the most in-demand parts competitively priced.

“This is a win-win-win situation for insurance companies, body shops and consumers,” Ford said.

The program covers more than a dozen replacement part types, including bumper fascias, steel bumpers, bumper bars, exterior lighting, mirrors, brackets, wheels, header panels, grilles/GORs/GOPs, isolators/impact pads/shafts, bumper extensions, step bumpers and valances.

For more information on the Collision Parts Truckload Program, or for a list of the more than 650 parts currently available, contact your local Ford or Lincoln collision parts wholesaling dealer or the Ford Collision Parts Hotline at [email protected] .