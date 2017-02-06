These days, technology is a double-edged sword for motorists. While the latest vehicle technology can help drivers safely park their car or stay in the correct lane, the constant temptation of mobile devices can be a dangerous distraction – especially for teens.

The ubiquitous presence of technology is the backdrop for the 2017 Ford Driving Skills for Life tour, which helps new drivers stay safe behind the wheel through “instruction in time-tested techniques.” Now in its 14th year, the program has provided free hands-on training to more than 1 million newly licensed drivers around the world, according to Ford.

The 2017 tour will focus on vehicle handling, hazard recognition, speed management and space management, distraction and impaired operation.

“Driving safely is not about downloading the latest app,” said James Graham, global manager, Ford Driving Skills for Life. “We look forward to expanding our efforts to help reduce the number of crashes and fatalities through teaching real-world training and improved decision-making skills. Working with all of our partner organizations in 35 countries, we believe we are making a substantial contribution to safer driving.”

The award-winning program captures teen and parent interest with free ride-and-drive courses that pair newly licensed drivers with professional driving instructors, Ford said. Training focuses on the issues and obstacles that cause crashes.

In addition to warning about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving through Ford’s drugged and drunk driving suits, this year’s tour will feature virtual reality training tools to help new drivers navigate traffic circles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The program launched its 2017 tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Upcoming dates include March 4-5 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., and April 22-23 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The automaker will share additional at www.drivingskillsforlife.com.