Ford Honors Axalta Coating Systems at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Axalta Coating Systems was recognized as a top-performing global supplier for Ford Motor Company at the 20th annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Only 88 companies were selected as finalists from thousands of Ford suppliers globally.

Axalta was presented with a Green Pillar Award recognizing Axalta’s leadership in coatings sustainability by Ford Motor Company’s Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, global operations, and Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

“At Axalta, we recognize that sustainability is not only about environmentally responsible manufacturing and products, but it’s also about working with suppliers that share our values to operate ethically and sustain the communities where they do business,” said Steven Markevich, Axalta executive vice president and president, Transportation Coatings and Greater China. “We’re thrilled and honored to receive Ford’s Green Pillar Award for managing transparency and addressing risk in our supply chain which benefit the reputation of our business partners like Ford – who share our values – as well as the communities affected by our purchases. Thanks to Ford for this prestigious and meaningful honor.”

Added Hau Thai-Tang, “Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company’s top-performing suppliers around the world. Suppliers like Axalta are key to Ford’s continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world’s most trusted mobility company.”

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including: