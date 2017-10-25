Ford to Host Free Collision Workshop in Georgia

Ford will host a complimentary collision workshop on Oct. 31 at the Ford Technical Training Center in Marietta, Ga.

There will be a morning session from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Presented in cooperation with I-CAR, each workshop is designed to provide a variety of useful information about Ford vehicles, technological advancements and collision repairs.

The workshop is geared for shop management, estimators and auto physical damage appraisers.

The sessions will overview Ford’s collision philosophy, review current product lines, navigate the repair website, identify the most frequent types of damage on Ford vehicles and discuss the latest collision repair methods for Ford vehicles.

To register for the morning workshop, click here. To register for the afternoon workshop, click here.

If your preferred workshop session is full or if you have any questions, register for the morning or afternoon waiting list or contact I-CAR’s Stephanie Seligman at (800) 422-7872, ext. 289 or [email protected].